Scottsdale Arts presents an evening with radio-host Ira Glass

Scottsdale Arts presents “Seven Things I’ve Learned: An Evening with Ira Glass,” 8 p.m., at Orpheum Theatre in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 20, 2018.
The public radio host, creator and producer of “This American Life,” returns to the Valley to share lessons from his life and career in storytelling, according to a press release.
Part of Scottsdale Arts’ new Scottsdale Arts Presents series, Mr. Glass will use audio clips, music and video to mix stories live onstage, helping the audience follow his creative process.
He will answer questions such as, “What inspires him to create? What drives his passion? How have failures and successes informed his decisions?”
Heard weekly by more than 2.2 million listeners, “This American Life,” premiered on Chicago’s public radio station, WBEZ, in 1995. The show is on more than 500 public radio stations in the U.S., Australia and Canada. Plus, another 2.5 million download each podcast, the press release stated.
Under his editorial direction, “This American Life” won the highest honors for broadcasting and journalistic excellence, including the duPont-Columbia Award and five Peabody awards, the release detailed. A television adaptation of “This American Life” ran on Showtime for two seasons in 2007 and 2008, winning three Emmys.
When he was 19, Mr. Glass began his career in 1978, as an intern at National Public Radio’s network headquarters in Washington, DC. Since then, he worked on many NPR network news programs with lots of production jobs at NPR in DC, including being a tape cutter, newscast writer, desk assistant, editor, reporter and producer.
He also filled in as host of “Talk of the Nation” and “Weekend All Things Considered,” the release added. Mr. Glass was one of the producers of Mike Birbiglia’s 2016 film “Don’t Think Twice.” He produced and co-wrote Birbiglia’s first film, “Sleepwalk with Me” in 2012.
Visit www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/tickets-discounts or call 480-499-8587 for information on ticket prices and discounts.
