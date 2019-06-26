Scottsdale awards construction bid for fire station construction

Scottsdale can move forward with the construction of a fire station near the intersection of 101st Street and Cave Creek Road. (File photo)

Work on a new north Scottsdale fire station can begin after the City Council recently approved on consent a construction bid award to Danson Construction.

The award totals about $3.93 million and will require several budget transfers to fund as this amount is over the original budget estimate. The fire station is called Fire Station 616 and is near the intersection of 110th Street and Cave Creek Road.

Council rendered its approval at a June 11 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

The award total is about $1.75 million over the original budget.

To fund that difference, council approved a $50,000 budget transfer from the Fire Station 613 design capital project, which the CIP General Fund will finance; and about $1.51 million via a transportation fund capital contingency budget appropriation transfer, which the CIP General Fund will finance.

Council also approved two transfers from the Fire Station 613 construction capital project. The first was a $51,496 move, which will receive funding from a 2015 general obligation bond. The second is for $132,185 and will come from the CIP General Fund.

City staff, via a report to council, cited three reasons for the higher construction cost. The first was higher inflation rates than when the estimate happened in 2014. The second was the challenge of sloping terrain and the third was drainage infrastructure.

As part of the 2015 bond election, Scottsdale voters approved funds to replace a temporary fire station with a permanent one. Plans call for the new station to have six bunk rooms and two apparatus bays.

Construction is slated to begin next month and will run for a year.

