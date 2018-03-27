Scottsdale-based AV group creates K-12 education lab

CCS Presentation Systems, one of the largest leaders in audio-visual integration across the United States, has announced its all-in-one STEM cart solution as it continues its commitment to supporting collaborative learning and integrating the latest technology into classrooms nationwide.
The CCS STEM cart, first in a proposed series of education bundles, is essential for educators looking to enhance student’s abilities to learn through an engaging curriculum and will allow classrooms to become collaborative spaces for learning within minutes, according to a press release.
The first release in a line of specialist bundles, the company envisions fine art, robotics and computer coding models to follow within the next year.
Students can design and print 3D models, check understanding through real-time formative assessments, play game-based activities, and more.
The all-in-one solution will allow teachers to quickly and easily incorporate science, technology, engineering and math lessons into their classrooms.
Equipped with Chromebooks or Windows laptops, intelligent and secure charging, premium water-resistant cases, MakerBot’s Replicator+ 3D printer, and game-based learning software from SMART, the STEM cart offers technology advancements to teachers and students in a user-friendly, convenient way, the press release stated.
By partnering with leading AV manufacturers, CCS Presentation Systems remains a top-tier provider of collaborative and learning tools for education and is committed to investing in the latest innovations to better education nationwide.
“We continue to prioritize education and feel proud to be able to contribute to student engagement by providing them with resources previous generations weren’t fortunate enough to have access to. We have AV solutions in tens of thousands of classroom nationwide,” Chief Marketing Officer Julie Solomon said in a prepared statement. “By introducing these new STEM cart solutions, we strive to develop new approaches to integrate technology into classroom learning.”
One of the most important features of the STEM cart is professional integration training by CCS’ full time training staff. All former classroom teachers, they work directly with educators to integrate technology into existing curriculum.
These live integration training sessions include privately scheduled group sessions or cloud-based conferencing via interactive training sessions from its headquarters in Scottsdale.
This innovative training teaches educators how to integrate new STEM Lab into everyday teaching and leaves them with useful lesson plans, the press release stated.
For additional information visit: https://ccsprojects.com.
