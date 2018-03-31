Scottsdale-based Homeowners Financial Group is among best workplaces

For the second consecutive year, Homeowners Financial Group has been the only Arizona company to make a Fortune Best Workplace list.
Homeowners Financial Group, a Scottsdale-based mortgage company founded in 2004, was recognized as one of the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work, according to a press release.
Ranked No. 2 among the nation’s small- and medium-sized financial services and insurance companies, the company has more than 400 employees across 40 offices in 13 states; and is licensed to do business in 26 states.
In the last two years, the company funded more than $3 billion of residential mortgages.
“Organizations like Homeowners Financial Group set the bar for other financial services and insurance companies, proving that if you invest in your people they will invest in you,” Great Place to Work CEO Michael Bush said in a prepared statement.
Great Place to Work, a research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 50 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning, the release noted.
Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.
“Everyone is always available and friendly,” wrote one of HFG’s employees in a nomination of the company. “From the CEO and other C-level staff down, there is always a willingness to say, ‘Hi’ and make sure things are going well. From your first day to every day after, it seems all employees care about who you are, what you do, and if they can assist in making things easier or better for you. This has developed a strong culture that actually feels like family.”
In 2017, employees donated 1,316 hours to 43 charities, raising $33,478; and donated 31-pints of blood in January.
“As we’ve grown into new markets across the U.S., we have always maintained a commitment to provide our employees with an unparalleled company culture,” Homeowners Financial Group’s Director of Corporate Culture Caroline Conner said in a prepared statement.
“Making this list proves we are on the right track and staying true to our cultural values. I’d like to add a huge thank you and congratulations to our employees who go above and beyond for each other and their customers each day making our company a best workplace!”
