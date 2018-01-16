Scottsdale bike share update expected at Jan. 18 Transportation Commission meeting

Bike-share companies have been up and running in Scottsdale since November.

The companies use smartphone apps to enable customers to locate a nearby bike, rent it, ride it to a destination, then park and lock it for the next customer.

The yellow and green bikes have generated a wide range of reactions. For some they’re a modern, convenient way to get around the city or connect to public transit, city officials said in a press release.  For others, they stand out a little too much or turn up in inconvenient locations, city officials say.

The dockless bikes are independently owned and operated and not affiliated with the city. Bike-share companies and their customers, like everyone, are required to follow all codes, laws and ordinances.

The Scottsdale Transportation Department is presenting information on the first few months of bike-share operation at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 Transportation Commission meeting.

The meeting will occur at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

