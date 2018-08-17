Scottsdale board seeks nominations for environmental award

The Environmental Quality Advisory Board is accepting nominations from Scottsdale businesses and organizations for its next Environmental Achievement Recognition Award.

The award honors environmental excellence in areas such as green building, resource conservation and waste reduction, according to a release. Eligible candidates include businesses, associations and organizations in Scottsdale.

The board’s inaugural award recognized Hyatt Regency Scottsdale for the resort’s projects that were “designed, engineered, cost analyzed and then approved by business executives because the return on investment made sense.”

The Hyatt was originally designed and constructed in the late 1980’s. “It was not until 2009 that a concerted effort was made toward energy efficiency and other green improvements starting with the installation of a cool roof and solar thermal (hot water) system,” the release stated.

The cool roof showed immediate results by reducing interior temperatures 8-10 degrees, while the solar thermal panels supplied 100 percent of the domestic hot water used in the resort, “providing for significant energy savings,” according to the release.

The green transformation continued with other projects on the property, including the resort’s Canyon Market selling refillable beverage containers in lieu of plastic bottled water, and water stations were installed throughout the property.

“As a result of these and other improvements over a seven-year period, the Hyatt team reduced consumption of electricity by 20 percent, natural gas by 30 percent and water by 25 percent; and increased recycling by 15 percent,” the release stated.

For more information on the award and nomination process, visit: scottsdaleaz.gov/planning-development/environmental-initiatives-compliance/environmental-achievement-award.

