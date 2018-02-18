Scottsdale brewery hosts party to launch seasonal beers

Two Brothers Tap House & Brewery is hosting a launch party 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, to unveil its revamped Outlaw Mosaic IPA.
The hop update of the Outlaw IPA series features the Mosaic hop, providing big citrus, pine and tropical fruit flavors that are balanced by a subtle malt backbone.
Additionally, seasonal beers will be released such as the Red Eye Coffee IPA, Gratuitous Meringue American Barleywine and In the Dark Blackberry Sour Ale — available for a limited time only, according to a press release.
Guests will be able to enjoy $5 flights that include all four of the new beer releases and $4 beer of the day. Extended happy hour will be available until 8 p.m., including $1 off all drafts and wine by the glass, as well as discounted appetizers.
Two Brothers Scottsdale Brewery & Tap House is located at 4321 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.
For more information, visit http://twobrothersbrewing.com/
Two Brothers Brewing Company was founded by Jim and Jason Ebel in 1996 in Warrenville, Ill. Over the past 18 years, the brand has grown to include several brewpubs, Two Brothers Coffee Roasters and now includes a Two Brothers Tap House and Brewery location in Scottsdale, that officially opened in January 2015.
