Scottsdale Chaparral High School String Quartet joins Beatles vs. Stones show

The Scottsdale Chaparral High School String Quartet will join the touring show Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown on stage when it stops at the Virginia G. Piper Theater on May 10.
According to a press release, the string quartet made up of Chaparral High seniors Ann Chang, and Hailey Heinzen, junior Sailor Uquijo and sophomore Elena Ausloos are joining the bands for the songs “Eleanor Rigby,” “Yesterday,” “A Day in the Life,” “Hello Goodbye,” “Hey Jude,” “As Tears Go By,” and “Ruby Tuesday.”
The producers of Beatles vs. Stones approached Chaparral High Orchestra Director Shana Roberts for a talented ensemble able to “hold their own with a rock band in front of an audience,” the release said of the show that often hires a local quartet to augment the production while on tour.
The quartet’s members, Hailey Heinzen, 18, and Ann Chang, 17, are said to be big Beatles fans.
“The first song my dad taught me on guitar was ‘Blackbird,’ so I am really excited to be able to play some of the Beatles biggest hits,” said Miss Heinzen in a prepared statement.
Miss Chang, who also grew up surrounded by Beatles fans, remembers her brother and family playing Beatles songs on their video games, naming “Twist and Shout,” “Birthday,” and “My Guitar Gently Weeps” among her favorites, the release said.
In addition to performing with the Chaparral High School Orchestra, quartet members belong to prestigious area youth ensembles, including the Mesa Metropolitan Youth Symphony and the Phoenix Youth Symphony, the release added.
The Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown highlights the “two greatest Rock ‘n’ Roll bands” facing off with the Fab Four as Abbey Road, a top Beatles tribute band plays songs spanning the Beatles’ career; and hits with Stones tribute band Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show, offers a rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the “bad boys of the British Invasion.”
The music, authentic costumes and gear enhance the production that includes multimedia, period costumes and vintage instruments. The show is appropriate for all ages, the release noted.
The musical showdown is 7:30 p.m. May 10 at the Virginia G. Piper Theater, 7380 East Second Street, Scottsdale. Tickets are $35-$55 and available by phone at 480-499-8587, at the theatre box office or online at www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org.
