Scottsdale children line up for Mighty Mud Mania obstacles

Longtime Scottsdale tradition, Mighty Mud Mania, signalized the start of summer on Saturday, June 9, for the 43rd year.

Mighty Mud Mania hosts a morning full of pits, obstacles and games doused in mud just waiting for residents of all ages to get down and dirty.

The event began in 1976 as a Shout gimmick, called “Shout It Out Decathlon” where the company gave away 300 white T-shirts to participants.

Held annually at Chaparral Park, 5401 N. Hayden Road, the event has grown to include a number of local volunteers.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.