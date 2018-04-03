Scottsdale City Council adopts WestWorld path, trail connections project

The Scottsdale City Council has authorized right-of way acquisition for a WestWorld Path and Trail Connections Project.
Council members authorized the acquisition of a permanent, public non-motorized access easement, and a temporary construction easement needed to make improvements for the northern Scottsdale path and trails project.
The areas acquired encompasses 6,615 square feet of non-motorized easement, and 8,453 square feet of temporary construction easement to finish improvements to sidewalks and paths, according to the city council’s March 20 agenda.
Portions of the project will provide path and trail connectivity in the areas of the McDowell Mountain Ranch Aquatics Center, McDowell Sonoran Preserve, Thompson Peak Park and WestWorld of Scottsdale, the city’s staff report stated, adding that upon completion the project will even connect the path and trail to areas toward Tempe Town Lake in the south.
Funding for the project is estimated to be about $5,000, the report detailed.
Staff is said to have worked “closely with the affected property owner on the final alignment as it crosses their land,” the report noted.
Resolution 11043, adopted by the city council on consent, authorizes and directs that easement interests in certain property is acquired by the city through dedication, donation, purchase or “the exercise of the power of eminent domain as a matter of public necessity.”
As outlined, the city council deemed it necessary and essential based on public welfare that easement interests in property is for the greatest public good and the least private injury.
The next step is for involved staff including the Public Works Division and Transportation Planning Department to get approval from the city council to proceed with the acquisition process.
Northeast Valley Editorial Assistant Delarita Ford can be reached by e-mail at dford@newszap.com.