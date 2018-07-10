Scottsdale City Council approval funds human service programs

With recommendations from the Human Services Commission, Scottsdale City Council approved funding from two buckets of money to provide service programs for residents in-need.

On July 2, the Scottsdale City Council approved two items on consent allocating money from the General Fund and the Scottsdale Cares Program for fiscal year 2018-19.

The fiscal year began on July 1.

The Scottsdale Cares Program will fund $150,000 while the General Fund will provide $200,000.

According to a city staff report, the city budgets for human services programs in the General Fund and awards funding on an annual basis. General Funds are available for:

Brokerage services;

Domestic violence shelter services;

Legal services;

Regional homeless shelter services; and

Services for seniors.

Funds awarded to nonprofit agencies through General Funds are leveraged with other resources to provide social services to Scottsdale residents, the staff report states.

Additionally, the Scottsdale Cares Program allows utility bill customers an opportunity to add a voluntary contribution of $1 per month to their bill to support a variety of programs.

The Scottsdale Cares Program is to fund activities that promote positive development of youth, adults and seniors; strengthens the capability of families and the self-sufficiency of adults; and assists Scottsdale residents of all ages to address crisis needs.

The funding process to allocate funds from both coffers began in September 2017 with an advertisement in the Arizona Republic, the city staff report states, as well as mailing proposal letters to 500 agencies.

Interested agencies were to submit their applications by Oct. 27, 2017, the report states.

On Feb. 8, a number of agencies presented their programs to the Human Services Commission at a public meeting.

Recommendations from the Human Services Commission, and approved by Scottsdale City Council, for programs out of the General Fund are:

A New Leaf – East Valley Men’s Center: $40,000;

Catholic Charities Community Services, Inc. – My Sister’s Place: $25,683;

Community Legal Services, Inc. — strategic legal advocacy for low-income Scottsdale residents: $$23,317;

Duet: Partners in Health and Aging — promoting aging in place in Scottsdale through transportation and in-home services: $21,000;

Family Promise Greater Phoenix — Whole and Healthy Families program: $40,000;

Jewish Family & Children’s Service — JFCS Older Adults In-Home program: $25,000;

UMOM New Day Centers, Inc. – regional shelter services — $25,000.

Programs to be funded through Scottsdale Cares’s $150,000 are: Community Bridges, Inc. – mobile community outreach and crisis stabilization services: $19,800;

Cortney’s Place – basic needs and support services for adults with severe disabilities program: $11,615;

Family Promise Greater Phoenix – Whole and Healthy Families Program: $22,500;

Foothills Caring Corps, Inc. – medical transportation, mobile meals, volunteer services, intake program: $15,202;

Save the Family – Youth Enrichment and Achievement program: $10,215;

Scottsdale Community Partners – emergency rental/mortgage assistance: $22,500;

Scottsdale Training and Rehabilitation Services – STARS’ Cholla employment services and work center: $20,215.

