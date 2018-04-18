Scottsdale City Council approves abandonments near 73rd, Camelback

The Scottsdale City Council approved on consent the abandonment of two alleyways near the intersection of 73rd Street and Camelback Road as part of the development of the site for a future hotel.
The governing body handed down its approval at the Tuesday, April 10 city council meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
Council approved the abandonment of a 360-square-foot portion of an alleyway just east of 73rd Street. It also approved the abandonment of 1,305 square feet of alleyway west of 73rd street.
The purpose of the abandonments is to resolve excess right-of-way as well as a small realignment of an adjacent alleyway, according to a city staff report to council. The report also states the abandonment will resolve title issues related to a prior abandonment.
The city recently rezoned the property to make way for a mixed-use development called WaterView with plans for a hotel portion.
As part of the hotel portion, the developer requested a small realignment of the exit of the alleyway east of 73rd Street.
In 2016, the city and the developer entered into a contract where the developer would dedicate a small piece of property in exchange for the city to abandon the 360-square-foot portion. This abandonment satisfies that portion of the agreement.
The developer plans to alter the exit of this alley slightly but will leave it to the same width as it had before.
The larger alleyway portion has an extensive history and is no longer an actual alley. Maricopa County approved the former alley for abandonment in 1956, which was the last time the alleyway was used as an actual alley.
The original abandonment, according to a staff report, required the property owner dedicate a public utility easement in place of the abandoned alleyway, but the developer found no record of the PUE.
