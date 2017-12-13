Scottsdale City Council approves appropriation to Drinkwater Bridge repairs

Scottsdale City Council has approved a transportation fund contingency transfer of $750,000 to a newly-created capital improvement plan project designed to fund structural repairs on the Drinkwater Bridge.
The local governing body rendered its decision at the Tuesday, Dec. 5 city council meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
The official name of the CIP project is the “Drinkwater Bridge Emergency Structural Repairs” and will receive funds from the fiscal year 2017-18 transportation undesignated and unreserved fund balance.
The Drinkwater Bridge, which is not at risk of falling according to a city council report, crosses over Drinkwater Boulevard near City Hall. On top of the bridge is an area of open space with grass and trees as well as the LOVE statue and water fountains.
Facilities and capital project management met in 2014 to investigate claims of falling concrete underneath the structure, a report states.
Following the inspection, CPM contracted with Caruso Turley Scott under the annual structural engineering on-call contract to further assess the situation. In early 2015, CTS finished its investigation and found several areas of the bridge that were failing because of water intrusion through the deck.
City staff then drained the fountains and hired CTS to examine the structure further to see what repairs the bridge needed.
The city contracted CTS at the end of 2016 to verify if the waterproofing membrane had failed on top of the bridge and to investigate the underside of the bridge to remove loose concrete while finding sound concrete.
As a result of its investigation, CTS has created construction drawings for interim repairs for the bridge.
City staff recommended soliciting for a construction manager at-risk. A CMAR is a delivery method where the construction manager commits to deliver a project within a guaranteed maximum price.
The city is looking for a CMAR who has experience in bridge rehabilitation work that can help finalize the extent of repairs.
City staff anticipate these repairs will stop any further structure damage and will keep the bridge open until the Civic Center Mall Master Plan Project is finished.
This project will identify the ultimate configuration of the bridge and staff will use it determine construction timing and phasing.
News Services Reporter Josh Martinez can be contacted at jmartinez@newszap.com or at 623-445-2738