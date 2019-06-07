Scottsdale City Council approves changes to Sereno Canyon lots

Aerial view of Sereno Canyon (photo submitted by City of Scottsdale)

Sereno Canyon Phase 3A will proceed with more development approved between the eastern locations of Alameda and Ranch Gate roads.

During the regular May 21 meeting, Scottsdale City Council approved on consent for McDowell Mountain Back Bowl, LLC to proceed with Phase 3A of Sereno Canyon building and improvement plans to replat 10 current lots to 12 lots on approximately 39 acres of a 350-acre site, according to a city staff report.

The site has had three cases approved entitling the entire 350-acre site to achieve a combination of single-family, townhome lots, and a resort/spa community, the report stated.

This portion of the Sereno Canyon Resort and Spa project site is zoned within the single-family, environmentally sensitive land zoning district. The City Council approved a General Plan and Zoning District Map Amendment to include the existing zoning in December 2012.

The approved General Plan and zoning map amendment cases have allowed an increase in density and intensity, with a decrease in overall natural area open space, the staff report stated.

The approvals allowed 397 units on the 350-acre site to achieve a combination of estate lots and a resort/spa development with 44 original estate lots, 54 resort villas and 299 key units.

The final resort/spa development will include 296 units in a variety of dwelling types and products, the staff report stated, noting the phasing of the subject site was approved by the Development Review Board in June 2018.

This final plat request focuses on the 54 resort villas, identified within the single-family residential area as developers are proposing creating 12 additional parcels within that area.

Known within municipal hallways as R1-43, this portion of Sereno Canyon is allowed a maximum of 54 lots. Prior to the proposed plat, 34 lots were established within the R1-43 zoning category.

This proposal increases the number of existing lots from 46 to 48, by replatting 10 of the 46 existing lots to 12 lots. The final plat will establish 48 of possibly 54 lots allowed within a single-family residential portion of the Sereno Canyon development.

The total number of existing lots, after this replat, will be 48, the staff report states. Of these 48 lots, 15 of the existing lots, not included in this replatting phase, may still be replatted to increase that number by six. Once all the parcels within the R1-43 zoning category have been replatted, the plat will contain the maximum allowable 54 lots.

The 350-acre property is on the northwest corner of east Pinnacle Peak Road and north 128th Street, stretching from east Alameda Road, north, to east Ranch Gate Road.

The existing subdivision has a portion of the site next to north 128th Street, and north 122nd Street as its western boundary with primary access serving the proposed single-family development by north 125th Place.

The property, located within the Dynamite Foothills Character area is said to be designed to preserve “natural and visual qualities of the Sonoran Desert” by using appropriate designs, building materials, and construction techniques considering the desert environment to preserve natural open space areas, scenic and vista corridors, and even support trail links and connections, the report stated.

Independent Newsmedia News Services Specialist Delarita Ford can be reached by e-mail at dford@newszap.com.