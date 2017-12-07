Scottsdale City Council approves new contract with state Department of Public Safety

The Scottsdale City Council approved a new contract with the Arizona Department of Public Safety for the use of the Arizona Criminal Justice Information System.
This decision came at the Tuesday, Nov. 28 city council meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd., as part of the consent agenda.
Along with this approval, council also authorized Human Resource Director Donna Brown, or someone she designates, to enact future agreements regarding the Human Resources Department’s use of the Arizona Criminal Justice Information System, according to a city council report.
The new deal came because of some recent changes that occurred to the Scottsdale Revised Code Chapter 14-44 over the summer. At the time, council approved an amendment to the section that allowed the city to “obtain background checks through fingerprints for designated contract workers.”
According to a city council report, DPS has the responsibility to ensure the exchange of criminal justice information the city of Scottsdale obtains. This responsibility is derived from state and federal law.
In order to facilitate this exchange, DPS requires a Noncriminal Justice User Agreement which lays out the duties and responsibilities for both DPS and Scottsdale.
