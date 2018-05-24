Scottsdale City Council approves Valley View Homes to move in the community

A proposed eight-lot gated subdivision coined Valley View Homes received its acceptance as a public record and zoning map amendment.

The Scottsdale City Council approved the request on consent May 22 at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

According to a city staff report, city council was presented with a request to rezone two lots to allow for an eight-lot infill single-family subdivision.

The proposal includes a request for amended development standards for minimum lot size and building setbacks at the five-acre site at 7450 and 7522 E. Valley View Road, owned by Javalina Properties, LLC.

Valley View Homes application shows an interior street design with an exaggerated cul-de-sac; a central community common area surrounded by the internal street; and a new five-foot sidewalk to be constructed connecting the community to north 74th Place.

The proposed density is 1.6 dwelling units per acre, with all eight homes being single story, the report states, the report stated.

Northeast Valley News Services Editor Melissa Fittro can be e-mailed at mfittro@newszap.com or can be followed on Twitter at twitter.com/melissafittro.