Scottsdale City Council approves zoning amendment for proposed assisted living community

Council garnered its decision on the site at 10455 E. Pinnacle Peak Parkway at a Tuesday, April 10 council meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
The site is home to Sassi restaurant in a central business, environmentally sensitive lands zoning district. The developer plans to demolish the restaurant after it closes later this year and redevelop it.
For the most part, the 5.9-acre property is surrounded with residentially zoned area. The developer proposes the building to have 150 units or beds.
With the amended stipulations, the developer can now up the building’s height from 32 to 36 feet, not including tower elements. The developer claimed only 25 percent of the building will actually reach that height, according to Tiffany and Bosco’s Bill Lally’s presentation to the city council.
The developer also plans on putting a 40-foot-wide Desert Scenic Roadway buffer along Pinnacle Peak Parkway.
Height was one of several concerns from nearby residents. Others who voiced opposition at the April 10 meeting said they were accepting of a restaurant that had no windows reaching that height, but not of a building that has windows with lights that high.
Mr. Lally also discussed the possibility of lowering light poles for the parking area. He said the developer plans to put significant amount of parking underground, with 20 parking spots above ground.
Other concerns from the public included increased traffic in the area.
City staff estimates a residential health care facility will bring 466 daily trips, which is an estimated 75 percent reduction, according to a city staff report to council.
Those who supported the project said they think this is the best use of the land and they’d rather see an assisted living facility instead of another housing development.
Councilwoman Suzanne Klapp said she sees the need for more facilities like these in the community.
News Services Reporter Josh Martinez can be contacted at jmartinez@newszap.com or at 623-445-2738