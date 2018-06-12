Scottsdale City Council candidate has signatures challenged at Superior Court

Signatures gathered and submitted by Scottsdale City Council candidate Alyssa Robis have been challenged at Maricopa County Superior Court.

Phoenix-based attorney Timothy A. La Sota, on behalf of Scottsdale resident Lisa Sanders, filed a challenge to 363 signatures they have deemed to be invalid due to the home addresses of certain signees, among other concerns.

“I don’t think there was anything in particular that came up. She didn’t have a big cushion and in a jurisdiction such as Scottsdale there are a lot of people who live in the city of Phoenix but who have a city of Scottsdale address,” Mr. La Sota said of the catalyst to challenge the submitted signatures.

“I think it was just something that was checked out and sure enough she did not have qualified signatures.”

Ms. Robis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The June 11 Superior Court complaint outlines four reasons for why 363 of the 1,268 submitted signatures ought to be held as invalid, which are:

Not a registered voter.

An incorrect address was listed.

The signee resides outside of Scottsdale.

Repeat signatures.

In order to be qualified as an official candidate in the anticipated November Scottsdale City Council election a total of 1,000 validated signatures are required. The filing date was May 30.

A hearing is set for 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 19 at Superior Court, 201 W. Jefferson Street.

“What will happen is the County Recorder will generate a report based on an analysis and they will see if they agree or not,” Mr. La Sota said. “The judge will be the final say on the matter.”

