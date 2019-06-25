Scottsdale City Council extends CAP agreement for another year

The Vista Del Camino Community Center acts as a social services hub helping residents in crises every day. (File photo)

The Community Action Program will continue for Scottsdale residents needing assistance after the City Council authorized an intergovernmental agreement extension through next year.

On June 11, the council approved on consent the IGA extension at Vista del Camino for another year, upon the June 30 expiration, according to a city staff report.

This would be the third amended renewal date of the IGA with Maricopa County Human Services Department since its inception.

The Community Action Program serves as a resource for residents to access funding from several government sources. CAP addresses issues relating to poverty and preventing homelessness with a focus on building self-sufficiency, a report states.

CAP locations such as Vista del Camino — which features social workers, recreational staff, job specialists, volunteers and office staff — provide financial assistance for eligible households by helping with utility payments and deposits; mortgage and rent payments; first month’s rent and/or deposits for those homeless.

Residents can access the center for resources from the career center to the food bank. Vista del Camino services are often supplemented by additional staff and financial support through grants and private funding from Scottsdale Community Partners.

Out of 35,401 requests and referrals, during fiscal year 2017-18, Vista del Camino staff were noted to have assisted 230 Scottsdale households with rent/mortgage assistance totaling $206,630 while 782 households were assisted with utility payments totaling $307,688.

During that time, families in crisis received 1,963 food boxes while 11,080 healthy packs were distributed to low income children attending Title I schools, the report detailed.

Scottsdale residents made 3,076 visits to the career center as more than 486 people were on record using the career center workshops.

Available funding for the third amendment IGA for FY 2019-20 is about $483.955 based on the FY 2018-19 IGA, according to the report, naming assistance programs that people seek including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Short Term Crises Services and Temporary Assistance to Needy Families.

CAP funding at Vista del Camino began in 1968 when the city and county forged an informal working relationship before the center’s construction in 1973, the staff report detailed. There were attempts to make the agreement formal for years.

Services continued to be provided at Vista del Camino, operating informally until requirements of house bill 2008 “added an additional layer of liability to the provision of public benefits.” A formal operating agreement was initiated in 2016.

