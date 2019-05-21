Scottsdale City Council eyes $1.5B municipal budget next fiscal year

The Scottsdale City Council, pictured above, approved fiscal year 2019-20’s tentative budget on May 14. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

A tentative budget for Scottsdale’s upcoming fiscal year, carrying a total of $1.5 billion, has been unanimously approved by city officials.

On May 14, Scottsdale City Council voted 7-0 to adopt the fiscal year 2019-20 tentative budget. The fiscal year begins July 1. A public hearing was held at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd., prior to the council’s vote. There were no requests from the public to speak.

Establishing the tentative budget fixes the maximum expenditure limit, Budget Director Judy Doyle said at the meeting. The maximum expenditure limit may still be lowered, or funds may be reallocated by council before final budget adoption.

The proposed FY 2019-20 budget was released earlier this year on April 9, and incorporated the priorities and policy direction expressed by the City Council over the past year, city officials contend.

Between February and April, there were four meetings held to discuss budget elements and provide direction on what to include and exclude in the monetary balance.

A number of changes were made to the budget since April 9, including operating source changes, operating use changes, Capital Improvement Plan sources changes, and others.

The city’s operating budget totals $602.7 million, comprised of:

General: $286.3 million;

Special Revenue: $50.9 million;

Debt Service: $136 million;

Enterprise: $120.4 million; and

Net Internal Services: 9 million.

Other coffers making up the budget are the capital budget for $659 million; contingencies and reserves budget for $266.8 million; and grants, endowments and special distribution budget for $12.7 million.

Following the approval of the tentative budget, the remaining scheduled public hearings and adoption dates have been scheduled:

June 11: Second public budget hearing and adoption of final FY 2019-20 budget;

June 11: Truth in taxation hearing for city property tax and streetlight district levies; and

June 25: Adoption of the property tax and streetlight district levies.

