Scottsdale City Council green lights final plat of downtown subdivision

Scottsdale City Council has approved the final plat of a new residential subdivision on a 2.6-acre lot in Old Town.

The approval of the 10-lot subdivision with several zoning stipulations — which are downtown multiple use-type 2 and downtown overlay — was approved in early July at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

In order for a property owner to subdivide land into four or more lots, they must work through the plat process. A preliminary plat has information about the proposed subdivision including approximate size and configuration of each lot, per the city’s design standards and policies manual.

The final plat only comes after the preliminary plat has been approved and shows how the proposed plat is in conformance with the appropriate city codes and ordinances.

The site — a vacant office building and lot — sits on the southeast corner of 69th Street and Main Street and just east of the northeast corner of 69th and First streets. The site’s zoning allows for a mixed-use of commercial and residential, according to a city council report.

Furthermore, the land use element of the General Plan calls for the site to be mixed-use neighborhoods, which allows higher density residential, office and retail use.

Plans for the subdivision have the proposed building height at 60 feet including rooftop appendages, six feet below the allowed height. The area allows a density of 50 dwelling units per acre but the project proposed 19.23 dwelling units per acre. This would include 41 condominium buildings and nine townhouses, according to the report.

Prior to the city council’s approval, the Development Review Board reviewed the preliminary plat request and unanimously approved recommendation a little more than a year ago.

