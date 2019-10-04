Scottsdale City Council hires Sherry R. Scott as city attorney

Sherry R. Scott (Submitted photo)

The Scottsdale City Council voted unanimously Oct. 3 to hire Sherry R. Scott as the next city attorney, effective Oct. 4.

Ms. Scott has more than 20 years of municipal legal experience and has served as Scottsdale’s deputy city attorney since 2006, according to a press release.

She began serving in the Scottsdale city attorney’s office in 2001, when she was hired as an assistant city attorney. In that capacity, she provided legal advice on planning and zoning matters and ligated hundreds of cases on behalf of the city before being promoted to the role of senior assistant city attorney and then deputy city attorney.

“Serving this community for the last 18 years has been a wonderful experience.” Ms. Scott said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working with the council, our employees and the community in this new role.”

She holds a juris doctor degree from Arizona State University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in political science from Southwest Missouri State University. Ms. Scott will have a base salary of $218,000, the press release stated.

Scottsdale’s city attorney position has been vacant since Bruce Washburn retired earlier this year. Deputy City Attorney Joe Padilla has been serving as acting city attorney since June 2019 but was not a candidate for the position.

