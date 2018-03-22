Scottsdale City Council makes way for condo, timeshare ownership at La Via development

Scottsdale City Council has approved a text amendment to a planned shared development overlay that would allow for condominium and timeshare ownership within a north Scottsdale district.
The governing body voted 6-1 in favor of the text amendment, with Councilmember Kathy Littlefield dissenting, at the Tuesday, March 6 council meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
The item was originally on the consent agenda but was moved to the regular agenda.
The change was approved with the city’s La Via mixed-used development, 16001 N. Scottsdale Road, in mind but it will affect three other planned shared developments in the city.
During the March 6 meeting, Scottsdale senior planner Bryan Cluff said originally, the overlay did not allow for condominium and timeshare ownership because of “the potential complications associated with documenting the shared development standards with all the condominium owners.”
The approval also will allow for condominium and timeshare owners to delegate authority to an association to represent ownership interests for rights associated with the district.
City staff emphasized that there would be no change in land use designation within the district. Applicant John Berry said the plan for the La Via property is to build luxury hotels with luxury condominiums on top, but couldn’t legally because of the original overlay text.
One of the existing developments sits within a residential community at the intersection of Grayhawk Drive and Scottsdale Road. Councilwoman Littlefield said her main concern was those living near this property were not informed of the requested change.
“They are, according to the map, right there bordering that one piece of property and they haven’t been notified that this might be going into affect, I have a real heartburn with that,” she said during the meeting.
“I think that’s really one of my concerns with text amendments in general. Any piece of property that’s affected by it, the people that live near it should be notified before those changes go into effect.”
