Scottsdale City Council OKs 32-lot McDowell Mountain Manor subdivision

In late August, Scottsdale City Council approved amended development standards allowing a 32-lot subdivision on about 40 acres at the southwest corner of Ranch Gate Road and 128th Street.

Scottsdale City Council: a view of Suzanne Klapp, Jim Lane and Virginia Korte at City Hall Tuesday, May 1. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Coined McDowell Mountain Manor, the housing development will sprout at 12651 E. Happy Valley Road with the blessing of six of the seven members of Scottsdale City Council .

Scottsdale Councilwoman Solange Whitehead, who was the lone dissenting vote, cited concerns from neighbors of the adjacent area during the Aug. 27 public hearing at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd .

The request will allow the applicant to establish a 32-lot residential subdivision, with amended development standards on 40 acres,” said Jesus Murillo of the Scottsdale Planning Department in his report to City Council.

“The proposal for amended development standards will be requested with future preliminary play application for net lot area, setbacks, and minimum lot width and the applicant seeks to dedicate additional natural are open space in order to justify the request for amended development standards.” — Jesus Murillo, Scottsdale planning

Situated just north of the housing development is the McDowell Sonoran Preserve whereas the forthcoming housing project is a part of the Dynamite Foothills Character Area Plan.

The Scottsdale McDowell Sonoran Preserve encompasses 30,000 acres of land within the rough boundaries of the Pima Road alignment to the west, McDowell Mountain Regional Park to the east, Stagecoach Road to the north and Via Linda Road alignment to the south.

From a technical standpoint, Scottsdale City Council approved:

A zoning district map amendment from single-family residential, environmentally sensitive lands zoning district, which is R1-130, to single-family residential, environmentally sensitive lands zoning, which is R1-43 on a 40-acre plot of land.

“The applicant will be requesting a 25% amendment to the R1-43 development standards,” Mr. Murillo said. “In turn, the applicant will provide approximately half an acre of additional [open space]. This would increase the minimum amount of [open space] being dedicated from 14.87 acres to 15.43 acres.”

The Scottsdale Planning Commission heard this case earlier this summer rendering a unanimous approval recommendation in late June .

The applicant, which in this case is HHL Lane, LLC represented by David Gulino of Land Development Specialists, hosted two open houses and city officials confirm all legal notification requirements were made this past summer.

“The proposed rezoning maintains the maximum overall rural neighborhoods density, less than one unit to the acre, as outlined in the land use element of the General Plan and the Dynamite Character Area Plan,” Mr. Murillo explained of project parameters. “The project will be providing more [open space] than what is required — 0.53 acres in excess.”

Independent Newsmedia Arizona Managing Editor Terrance Thornton can be contacted at tthornton@newszap.com