Scottsdale City Council opens way for changes to Civic Center Mall

The Scottsdale City Council unanimously approved three resolutions and an ordinance that will make way for some changes to the Civic Center Mall.
The decision came at the governing body’s Tuesday, May 1 council meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd., as part of the consent agenda.
The first part of council’s four-part approval was an ordinance that approved a zoning district map amendment for a 23-acre site at 3933 and 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd, 7333 E. Scottsdale Mall, 7373 and 7380 E. Second St. and 7447 E. Indian School Road.
The amendment would allow for the site to change from Central Business downtown Overlay and Highway Commercial Downtown Overlay to Downtown/Downtown Civic Center — Type 2 Planned Block Development Overlay.
Council also approved the Scottsdale Civic Center Mall Development Plan and entered it into public records.
The city claims the amendment will “bring the property zoning into conformance with the downtown plan,” according to a city council report.
Council also approved a Municipal Use Master Site Plan that would make way for future projects on the Scottsdale Civic Center Mall.
This plan would apply to a 12-acre site at 3933 and 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd. and 7333 E. Scottsdale Mall.
Some of those proposed changes would include a series of modifications for visibility improvements and accessibility into the Civic Center Mall; create more usable open space areas; address necessary infrastructure to maintain or enhance the mall’s multifunctional active and passive venue.
The last part of the council’s approval went toward a Conditional Use Permit, which would allow for live entertainment on a 1.95-acre site at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7374 E. Second St.
News Services Reporter Josh Martinez can be contacted at jmartinez@newszap.com or at 623-445-2738