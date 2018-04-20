Scottsdale, Civil Air Patrol partner to enhance CAP mission at airport

The Scottsdale Aviation Department will provide offices for the Civil Air Patrol in the aviation business center being constructed at the Scottsdale Airport.
“These new facilities will enhance the squadrons’ abilities to serve communities across Arizona and the U.S.,” according to a release.
“We have always been proud to support the Civil Air Patrol’s primary missions of aerospace education, cadet programs and emergency services,” Scottsdale Airport Aviation Director Gary Mascaro stated. “Their search and rescue efforts in the air and on the ground serve our citizens.”
First Lt. Aaron Feller, commander of the Scottsdale Senior Member Squadron 314 stated: “Civil Air Patrol is honored that the city of Scottsdale is providing us space in the new aviation business center. This arrangement will provide both the senior and cadet squadrons stationed in Scottsdale an enhanced base of operations that will help us carry out our mission.”
In addition to housing the Civil Air Patrol squadrons, the new Scottsdale Aviation Business Center will provide offices for the U.S. Customs Service and Scottsdale Airport administration, the release stated.
A new restaurant and event venue equipped to play host to meetings and special events also are planned. The grand opening of the new center is slated for late summer.
Visit www.scottsdaleaz.gov/airport for more information.
