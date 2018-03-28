Scottsdale Civil War Roundtable presents “General Hood’s Efforts to Save Atlanta, 1864” at its monthly meeting scheduled 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17 at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library Auditorium, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
The speaker will be Steve Davis, who’s deemed a lifetime Civil War buff with a degree in American history from Chapel Hill North Carolina and a doctorate’s on Civil War in Southern literature from Emory University in Atlanta, according to a press release.
A popular speaker at Civil War roundtables and historical societies around the country, he is an author of several books, a contributor to Civil War and historical publications. He serves as book review editor for Civil War News where his work is cited as “by far the most well-researched, thorough, and detailed account ever written about the ‘wrecking’ of Atlanta.”
Mr. Davis said in a prepared statement that his favorite event was a few years ago when he addressed President and Mrs. Carter and family on the role of Copenhill (the Carter Center) in the battle of Atlanta.
Scottsdale Civil War Roundtable meets the third Tuesday of every month except June through August at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library Auditorium. Speakers include well-known Civil War experts from around the country.
The lecture series is supported by individual and family memberships, the release added. The membership also supports Civil War Battlefield preservation through the Civil War Trust.
Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information: 480-699-5844 or www.scottsdalecwrt.org.
