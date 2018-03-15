The Center for Native and Urban Wildlife at Scottsdale Community College will hold its biannual plant sale and fundraiser March 22-23, in the school’s greenhouse.
Cacti, trees/shrubs, house plants, succulents, hanging pots, aquatic plants, bee poles and wildflower seeds will be for sale, according to a press release. CNUW experts also will be on hand to provide care and planting tips.
The proceeds benefit CNUW, a non-profit started by the SCC Biology Department to provide students and others an opportunity to learn about the biodiversity of the Sonoran Desert through conservation, education and research opportunities.
Plant prices will range from $1 to $25. Only cash and checks accepted for payment. Checks are payable to SCC.
Sale times will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on both days.
SCC is located at 9000 E. Chaparral Road in Scottsdale. The greenhouse is located on the north side of campus. Go to Entrance 4 and head to Parking Lot I.
