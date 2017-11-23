Scottsdale Community College slates 5 December concerts

Nov 23rd, 2017 Comments:

The Scottsdale Community College Music Department showcases its musical chops with concerts featuring its talented students and faculty in December.

All events are free and open to the public.

  • Holiday Pops featuring SCC Concert Band: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at Chaparral High School, 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave.
  • Jazz Showcase featuring singer Dennis Rowland: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, at SCC Performing Arts Center, 9000 E. Chaparral Road
  • Guitar Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at SCC Performing Arts Center, 9000 E. Chaparral Road
  • Concert Choir, Jazz Vocal Ensemble and Artichoke Acapella: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at SCC Performing Arts Center, 9000 E. Chaparral Road
  • SCC Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at SCC Performing Arts Center, 9000 E. Chaparral Road.

For more information visit www.ScottsdaleCC.edu.

    The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: , , , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie