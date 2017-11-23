Scottsdale Community College slates 5 December concerts

The Scottsdale Community College Music Department showcases its musical chops with concerts featuring its talented students and faculty in December.
All events are free and open to the public.
- Holiday Pops featuring SCC Concert Band: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at Chaparral High School, 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave.
- Jazz Showcase featuring singer Dennis Rowland: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, at SCC Performing Arts Center, 9000 E. Chaparral Road
- Guitar Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at SCC Performing Arts Center, 9000 E. Chaparral Road
- Concert Choir, Jazz Vocal Ensemble and Artichoke Acapella: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at SCC Performing Arts Center, 9000 E. Chaparral Road
- SCC Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at SCC Performing Arts Center, 9000 E. Chaparral Road.
For more information visit www.ScottsdaleCC.edu.
