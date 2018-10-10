SCC Council of Student Leaders presents “Don’t Guess When You Vote” Oct. 18

Partnering with Scottsdale Coalition of Today and Tomorrow (SCOTT), the Council of Student Leaders at Scottsdale Community College will host the Scottsdale City Council Candidate Forum 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18.

“Don’t Guess When You Vote” is CSL’s goal to educate its peers and the Scottsdale community on better understanding who the candidates are and their plans for the future of Scottsdale.

The event will be in Turquoise Room (SC-164) at Scottsdale Community College, 9000 E. Chaparral Road, Scottsdale.

Participating on the panel will be Bill Crawford, Kathy Littlefield, Linda Milhaven, David N. Smith, and Solange Whitehead.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.