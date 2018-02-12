Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre presents “13 The Musical”

Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre presents the premiere of “13 the Musical” 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 at the new 219 seat theater venue at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall.
“13 the Musical” performances will run through March 25 at Desert Stages Theatre, 7014 E. Camelback Road.
The theater will commemorate the tenth anniversary since the musical debuted on Broadway in 2008 with an after party event held after the premiere, according to a press release. Audience members will have an opportunity to go on stage to mix and mingle with the cast and enjoy light snacks.
“13 the Musical” tells the story of Evan Goldman who is about to turn 13 and can’t wait for his bar mitzvah, the release stated. Everything in his life is moving along as planned until he discovers that his parents are getting divorced and he’s ripped away from his home in New York City and thrust into rural Appleton, Indiana.
As he faces a new set of challenges, he is forced to navigate the social order at his new school. Through a series of trials, Evan learns “what it means to be a friend,” the release detailed, adding that he discovers that there’s more to life than establishing his place in the social pecking order.
With jubilant, upbeat music written by Jason Robert Brown, “13” is a compelling and charming coming-of-age story designed to appeal to children and adults, the release noted. Original cast members include Ariana Grande, Elizabeth Gillies, Graham Phillips and Allie Trimm.
Music and lyrics are written by three-time Tony award winner Jason Robert Brown and is based on the book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn. The show will be directed by DST alumni Lynzee Foreman and Broadway alum Kelli James will act as the musical director. Associate directors include Sam Primack and Sarah Pansing, also DST alumni and former “13” cast members.
For more information on Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre’s events, performances, productions, children’s camps and more, visit DesertStages.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.