Scottsdale detectives arrest armed robbery suspect

The Scottsdale Police Department has identified, located and arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery earlier this month.
On Jan. 12 police officials asked for the public’s help after a male suspect entered the Circle K at 8140 E. Indian School Road, with a silver handgun and demanded money.
Within days of the story being distributed by local news media, the police department received several tips, police officials say.
John Allds, 52, was identified as the suspect. On Wednesday, Jan. 17, Scottsdale detectives were able to locate and arrest Allds for armed robbery.
The weapon and other evidence used in the incident were recovered, police said.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.