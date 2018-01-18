Scottsdale detectives arrest armed robbery suspect

Jan 18th, 2018 Comments:

John Allds (photo by Scottsdale Police Department)

The Scottsdale Police Department has identified, located and arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery earlier this month.

On Jan. 12 police officials asked for the public’s help after a male suspect entered the Circle K at 8140 E. Indian School Road, with a silver handgun and demanded money.

Within days of the story being distributed by local news media, the police department received several tips, police officials say.

John Allds, 52, was identified as the suspect. On Wednesday, Jan. 17, Scottsdale detectives were able to locate and arrest Allds for armed robbery.

The weapon and other evidence used in the incident were recovered, police said.

    The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie