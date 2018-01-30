On Jan. 24 the Scottsdale police and fire departments, local employees and health professionals teamed up to facilitate and engage in a reality-based training scenario at a local Wal-Mart store.
To further the Scottsdale Police Department’s goal of developing safer neighborhoods through community partnerships and participation, the department recently spearheaded a training effort that considered contemporary and tragic events that have been occurring on a national level.
With the understanding that an effective, collaborative response to incidents such as mass shootings and workplace violence is critical, the Scottsdale Police Department teamed up with the Scottsdale Fire Department, Wal-Mart Stores Inc., and HonorHealth’s government and community partnership office to plan, facilitate and engage in a reality-based training scenario.
On Jan. 24, a Wal-Mart Supercenter in Scottsdale served as the backdrop for a “crime in progress reality based” training exercise, according to a press release.
The exercise consisted of on-duty patrol and detective elements being called for an “active shooter” crime in progress incident involving multiple suspects.
A section of the store was closed to patrons while 43 police officers, 12 firefighters, three HonorHealth employees and 28 Wal-Mart associates participated in the training.
The training scenarios consisted of responding to an active shooter situation, treating numerous injured patients and dealing with a large crime scene.
A scenario was run three times, and each training session involved a different set of responding officers, dispatchers, fire personnel, and Wal-Mart asset protection associates, the press release stated.
Scottsdale police and fire departments worked in partnership in a unified command presence to coordinate a methodical clearing of the building while initiating a rapid triage, treatment and removal of participants that were involved in the drill.
Extensive planning for the training was coordinated by Scottsdale Police Department and Wal-Mart asset protection to ensure both the general public and Wal-Mart associates understood the training nature of this event as to not cause unwarranted concerns.
Due to the planning and communication effort, the training exercise was highly successful, the press release stated.
“The lessons learned and the experience gained were found to be essential in refining a collaborative approach to saving lives and threat mitigation,” Scottsdale Police Department Public Information Officer, Sgt. Ben Hoster, stated in a press release.
This inaugural large-scale training exercise was authorized by Wal-Mart’s highest levels of leadership in both asset protection and store operations, the press release stated, adding Wal-Mart has continual efforts to further develop and enhance relationships with local first responders nationwide.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.