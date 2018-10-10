Scottsdale Faithful Friar Rev. Lowell Andrews passes away

On Oct. 3, the Knights of Columbus lost a friend, a brother knight, a spiritual adviser, and a priest when the Rev. Lowell Andrews passed away.

Mr. Andrews was Faithful Friar for Our Lady of Rosary Assembly No. 2374 in Scottsdale, and Chaplain for St. Philip the Apostle Council No. 9995 in Payson.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that Rev. Lowell Andrews, a priest of the Ordinariate of the Chair of Saint Peter and Knight of Columbus has died,” State Deputy Tom Kalisz said upon learning of Mr. Andrews’ death.

Mr. Andrews was born in Creston in 1934. After graduating from high school, he served honorably in the United States Air Force. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Philosophy with a Sociology minor, according to a press release. He completed graduate studies in social work at Arizona State University and at the American Institute of Adlerian Studies.

He was married to Marilyn Joanne Kieffer. Mr. Andrews served as a social worker and school headmaster in the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona until his retirement in 2002.

In December 2005, Father Andrews was ordained a priest for the Anglican Church in America. Father Andrews faithfully served the people of God at the Church of the Holy Nativity in Payson, leading them into the full communion of the Catholic Church in 2012 after the establishment of the Ordinariate of the Chair of Saint Peter.

On Dec. 16, 2012, Father Andrews was ordained to the Catholic priesthood and was appointed by Rev. Msgr. Jeffrey Steenson, — then Ordinary of the Ordinariate of the Chair of Saint Peter — as Parochial Administrator of the Church of the Holy Nativity.

He retired from active ministry at the beginning of July 2017. At the time of his death, he was 83 years old.

Shortly after his ordination and assignment to the Church of the Holy Nativity in Payson, he joined the Knights of Columbus. He quickly became a staunch supporter and friend of the Knights.

He served as Chaplain to St. Philip the Apostle Council No. 9995 in Payson and as Faithful Friar to Our Lady of Rosary Assembly No. 2374 in Scottsdale.

Most Rev. Steven J. Lopes, Bishop of The Ordinariate of the Chair of Saint Peter will offer a memorial Mass for Father Andrews at Holy Nativity Catholic Church, 1414 N. Easy Street in Payson, on Saturday, Nov. 3.

The Knights of Columbus is the World’s largest Catholic family fraternal service organization. It was founded by Father Michael J. McGivney, an Irish Priest, in 1882. Working under its founding principles of charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism, the Knights boast nearly 2 million members worldwide, the press release stated.

Last year K of C members donated $185.6 million in donations and 75.6 million hours of service provided worldwide. Arizona ranks in the top 10, in charitable works among the Knights of Columbus.

