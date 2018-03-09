Scottsdale Fire Department is hosting five firefighters from Alamos, Sonora, Mexico, in a Sister Cities exchange.
March 5-14, the Alamos firefighters are lodged in Scottsdale fire stations, living alongside Scottsdale fire personnel, participating in joint firefighting training exercises and riding with SFD personnel during their daily duties, according to a press release.
The fourth “exchange” between the two cities’ fire departments within five years, it is the second visit by Alamos fire professionals to Scottsdale. There have been two recent visits by Scottsdale personnel to Alamos, the release noted.
The Alamos personnel participating in this exchange are:
- Fire and Civil Protection Director Omar Gustavo Mendoza Zanudo
- Fire Commander Maria Luisa Dorantes Romero
- Captain Emmanuel Aviles Garcia
- Captain Miguel Angel Perez Gocobachi
- Line Firefighter Aldo Martin Apodaca Pacheco
Alamos and Scottsdale have been sister cities since 1969. Scottsdale and Alamos were the first Arizona and Sonora cities to become sister cities. The relationship has been successful due to the active support and involvement of the mayors of the two cities, the release said.
According to Sister Cities, other exchanges with Alamos included language training exchanges, high school student exchanges, medical cooperation, elementary school pen pal exchanges and music (American Jazz) exchanges.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.