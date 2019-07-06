Scottsdale Fire Captain hangs up helmet after 45 years of service, leadership

Scottsdale Fire Captain Tim Cooper (Submitted photo)

Scottsdale Fire Department is celebrated the retirement of Captain Tim Cooper after 45 years of service during a June celebration at Scottsdale Fire Station 608.

“Captain Cooper has selflessly served the citizens and visitors of Scottsdale for more than four decades,” Scottsdale Fire Chief Tom Shannon said in a prepared statement. “Every one of us is safer today for his dedication and professionalism.”

The Valley native began his career in April 1974 with Rural/Metro, when there were only three fire stations in Scottsdale. Mr. Cooper was promoted to captain in 1981.

He was hired by City of Scottsdale in 2005 at the transition.

Captain Cooper retires from Scottsdale Fire Department after 45 years of service. (Submitted photo)

Early in his career, special operations became his passion, according to a press release.

Mr. Cooper developed, fielded, and was the primary instructor for the technical rescue program in Scottsdale beginning in 1993. He facilitated and supervised the helicopter rescue program for Scottsdale-based TRT program.

Mr. Cooper was also integral in training and operating with MCSO and DPS Air Support units.

Additionally, Mr. Cooper instructed HazMat and TRT programs throughout the state, nationally and for the military in the U.S. and Republic of Panama, the press release stated.

“Tim is considered the godfather of special operation in Scottsdale,” Special Operations Division Chief Joseph Early said in a prepared statement. “He was the driving force behind the formation of our Technical Rescue Team and through his leadership, our technicians are the best in the business. He has inspired countless firefighters.”

Any firefighter would say that it’s not easy saying good-bye to a profession that has defined a lifetime. Mr. But Cooper’s legacy is one that will carry on with the generations.

“I have enjoyed a great career,” Mr. Cooper said. “I have no regrets.”

