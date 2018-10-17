Scottsdale, fire department accept grant for new ATV to use in preserve

A new all-terrain vehicle will join the fire department’s fleet after the Scottsdale City Council approved on consent the acceptance of a grant from the Firehouse Subs foundation.

The council’s approval came at the Tuesday, Oct. 2 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

Scottsdale accepted a grant worth $23,496 to purchase a Polaris ATV with patient transport skid. The approval also included allowing Fire Chief Tom Shannon or a designee to conduct all negotiations, execute and submit all documents as well as other necessary or desirable instruments in connection with accepting the grant, according to a city staff report to council.

Furthermore, council also approved a budget transfer in the same amount as the grant from the Fiscal Year 2018-19 Future Grants Budget and/or Grant Contingency Budget to a newly-created cost center to record the related grant activity, a staff report states.

The new ATV will join the fire department’s vehicle replacement schedule and will require use of the General Fund for maintenance and repair.

City staff applied for a grant from the Firehouse Subs Foundation to purchase an ATV that could, in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, carry a four-person crew and transport patients to an ambulance. City staff claims it responds to ill and injured patients on a regular basis in the preserve.

Staff says it believes the new ATV will “enhance (a crew’s) ability to respond on these incidents in a more rapid and efficient manner.”

