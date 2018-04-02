Scottsdale Fire Department helps man off Gateway Loop trail

The Scottsdale Fire Department assisted one male subject off the Gateway Loop trail in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve in north Scottsdale Saturday, March 31.
The Fire Department states the person accidentally slipped and fell on the trail which created some minor pain in his left knee, according to an email from Capt. Dwayne Bader of the Scottsdale Fire Department.
Crews used the “big-wheel” to navigate the person out of the rough terrain, but the person refused both treatment and transport, Mr. Bader said in the email.
Battalion 602 assisted in shuttling the subject back to their vehicle which was located at the main parking area of the trail head, according to Mr. Bader’s email.
With the weather warming up, the fire department is advising residents to keep in mind that although hydration needs vary from person to person, the general recommendation for a moderate level hike is to consume eight to 10 ounces of water each mile (or about 16-20 ounces per hour).
For a strenuous hike or in high temperatures or elevations, the fire department recommends these amounts should be doubled and asks residents to drink 16-20 ounces of water per mile (or 32-40 ounces per hour).
