Scottsdale Fire Department Toy Drive garners 10,000 donations

Scottsdale Fire Department wrapped-up its 2017 Toy Drive with more than 10,000 toys collected throughout November and December.
“Our community is very generous,” Scottsdale Executive Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Freeburg said in a prepared statement. “Our drive has been able to provide gifts to many families in need through our partner agencies.”
Toys were collected at each of Scottsdale’s fire stations, police district offices, public safety headquarters and a variety of local businesses, according to a press release.
Scottsdale Fire Department also hosted the annual Ride for Toys event at Target on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Loop 101, offering the chance to ride in a firetruck in exchange for a new, unwrapped toy.
“The parents love the Ride for Toys event as much as the kids do,” Mr. Freeburg said in the prepared statement. “We appreciate Target for providing space for the event year after year.”
The drive also received a big push by a special event at Scottsdale Fashion Square where families donating toys received free passes to the 2018 Disney on Ice show, the press release stated.
Agencies receiving these donations this year include:
- Paiute Neighborhood Center
- HonorHealth hospitals at Shea, Osborn and Thompson Peak
- Cardon Children’s Medical Center
- Family Promise
- Arizona Helping Hands
- Arizona Burn Foundation
SFD volunteers, including volunteers from NRG, donated hours each day to collect the toys and distribute the toys to the agencies.
“Without their help, this program would be challenging to manage,” Mr. Freeburg said in the statement. “It really is a team approach to connect the dots and help those in need.”
