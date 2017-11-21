Scottsdale Fire Dept. starts collecting toy drive donations Friday

The annual Scottsdale Fire Department Toy Drive is kicking off this Friday, Nov. 24, aligning with the day-after-Thanksgiving holiday sales.
Unwrapped toys and gift cards are accepted at all Scottsdale Fire Department fire stations and headquarters, through Dec. 20.
“Our community is extremely generous,” said Fire Chief Tom Shannon in a prepared statement. “These donations help make the holiday season a little brighter for many families.”
Donations are distributed to partner organizations who serve families in need, according to a press release. Yearly, 15,000 toys are collected through the toy drive, serving well over 1,000 families.
Additionally, the fire department is hosting the annual Ride for Toys event 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Target located at Frank Lloyd Wright and the Loop 101. Families get a kick out of riding the fire truck around the parking lot, the press release stated.
“We appreciate the partnership with Target allowing us to host this event in their parking lot year after year,” Chief Shannon noted in the statement.
The SFD headquarters is off the Loop 101 and Indian School Road, at 8401 E. Indian School Road. Scottsdale fire stations are at:
- Station 1: 1901 N. Miller Road
- Station 2: 7522 E. Indian School Road
- Station 3: 7339 E. McDonald Drive
- Station 4: 9045 E. Via Linda
- Station 5: 7455 E. Shea Blvd.
- Station 6: 10850 E. Via Linda
- Station 7: 11160 N. 132nd St.
- Station 8: 9598 E. Cactus Road
- Station 9: 14970 N. 78th Way
- Station 10: 16701 N. 100th St.
- Station 11: 20355 N. Pima Road
- Station 13: 26602 N. Pima Road
- Station 14: 27777 N. Alma School Pkwy.
- Station 15: 31802 N. Pima Road
- Station 16: 9320 E. Cave Creek Road
For more information about the toy drive and gift ideas for various age groups, visit www.scottsdaleaz.gov and search “toy drive”.
