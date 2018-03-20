Scottsdale Gallery Association introduces foodie event

The Scottsdale Gallery Association’s Gold Palette ArtWalk gets tasty this April with a special event called “Taste of Scottsdale: Eat, Drink & Art” to include six participating galleries partnering with local wineries and restaurants to offer wine and light bites during the Old Town event.
Taste of Scottsdale takes place 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, April 5, along Main Street from Scottsdale Road to Goldwater Boulevard and north of Indian School on Marshall Way to Fifth Avenue.
The Gold Palette ArtWalk series (which happens eight times per year) brings together the finest art in Scottsdale, with over 40 galleries and two museums — Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art and Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West. The galleries offering locally sourced fine food and wine tastings for this special ArtWalk event include:
- French Designer Jeweler, 148 E. Main St., featuring Los Milics Winery, breads and cheeses;
- River Trading Post Native American Art, 7033 E. Main St., featuring LDV Wine Gallery and AJ’s Fine Foods;
- Calvin Charles Gallery, 4201 N. Marshall Way, featuring Sonoita Vineyards and Sphinx Date Company;
- Amery Bohling Fine Art, 100 E. Main St., suite 1, with Aridus Wine Company and The Herb Box;
- Wilde Meyer Gallery, 4142 N. Marshall Way, with Kief Joshua Vineyards and AJ’s Fine Foods;
- Tilt Gallery, 7077 E. Main St., suite 14, featuring Village of Elgin wines, and Bourbon and Bones.
In addition, many other galleries will host refreshments for those attending.
During the Scottsdale Gallery Association’s weekly ArtWalk, presented in partnership with the city of Scottsdale, the Scottsdale Arts District comes alive with free trolley and horse-drawn carriage rides to various restaurants, museums, galleries and more throughout Downtown Scottsdale. Free parking areas abound and valet service is offered.
