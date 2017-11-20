Scottsdale Governing Board accepts $40,000 in gifts

The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board accepted more than $41,000 in gifts at its most recent meeting.
On Nov. 14, the elected leaders approved the acceptance of gifts on consent. The regular meeting was held at Coronado High School, 7501 E. Virginia Ave.
Cash gifts are valued at $23,041.44, while non-cash gifts equals $16,010.16.
Gifts include:
- Kiva PTO funds for Kiva Elementary School — $7,285.71
- Scottsdale Bible Church funds for Tonalea Elementary School — $5,000
- Open Arms Church funds for Navajo Elementary School lunch coverage — $2,464.46
- Coronado Foundation for the Future for Coronado High School — $1,000
- Patricia Johnson – three milk coolers for Nutrition Services — $7,500
- Carl Zeiss Microscopy – A Zeiss microscope for Desert Mountain High School — $2,236
- DMHS Stugo Club – A mascot uniform for Desert Mountain High School — $1,200
Total donations to the district since July 1 is $499,146.44.
