Scottsdale graduate competes in Pac-12 gymnastics championships

Chaparral High School graduate Danielle Spencer competed in the Pac-12 gymnastics championships last weekend in Tucson.
The 2018 championships were held March 24 at University of Arizona’s McKale Center.
Ms. Spencer, now a student athlete at the University of Arizona, competed in session 1 with Oregon State, Arizona State and Stanford. Session 2 of the championships included UCLA, Utah, Washington and California.
Other Valley graduates competing in the collegiate championship tournament included Kari Lee of Liberty High School; Jessica Ginn of Hamilton High School; Graycee Rushton of Highland High School; Kaitlyn Yanish of Perry High School; MyKayla Skinner of Higley High School; and Joslyn Goings of Desert Vista High School.
Final results provided by the Pac-12 are:
- UCLA: 197.500
- Utah: 197.350
- California: 196.950
- Washington: 196.750
- Oregon State: 196.575
- Arizona State: 196.425
- Stanford: 196.350
- Arizona: 195.825
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.