Scottsdale graduate competes in Pac-12 gymnastics championships

Mar 28th, 2018


Chaparral High School graduate Danielle Spencer competed in the Pac-12 gymnastics championships last weekend in Tucson.

The 2018 championships were held March 24 at University of Arizona’s McKale Center.

Ms. Spencer, now a student athlete at the University of Arizona, competed in session 1 with Oregon State, Arizona State and Stanford. Session 2 of the championships included UCLA, Utah, Washington and California.

Other Valley graduates competing in the collegiate championship tournament included Kari Lee of Liberty High School; Jessica Ginn of Hamilton High School; Graycee Rushton of Highland High School; Kaitlyn Yanish of Perry High School; MyKayla Skinner of Higley High School; and Joslyn Goings of Desert Vista High School.

Final results provided by the Pac-12 are:

  1. UCLA: 197.500
  2. Utah: 197.350
  3. California: 196.950
  4. Washington: 196.750
  5. Oregon State: 196.575
  6. Arizona State: 196.425
  7. Stanford: 196.350
  8. Arizona: 195.825

