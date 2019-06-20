Scottsdale high schools to see security upgrades over summer break

Coronado High School and three other Scottsdale schools will receive front office security upgrades. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Four Scottsdale Unified School District high schools will soon be receiving administration and lobby security upgrades, after the local school board approved a contract for more than half a million dollars.

On June 11, the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board approved on consent an award for Phase I of the administration build/lobby security upgrades project in the amount of $513,884 to GCON.

The Governing Board’s regular monthly meeting took place at Coronado High School, 7501 E. Virginia Ave.

Phase I of the project includes Saguaro, Chaparral, Coronado and Arcadia high schools.

BWS Architects in collaboration with SUSD staff has developed plans to improve campus security through improvements to the administration building lobbies, according to a report provided by district staff.

In each campus a secure lobby will be created that will restrict public access to the rest of the campus by way of high-impact windows, secure access points and public lobby conference rooms.

According to the report, the primary objective of these modifications to the campuses is to separate the public from students and staff until they have been properly checked-in and granted access.

This project is a part of the $229 million bond approved by Scottsdale voters in November 2016. The budgets established in the bond for the four high schools was $250,000 each, the staff report stated.

The total project costs identified is within the total budget set aside of $1 million for the four campuses.

The contract with GCON is a part of the Buckeye Elementary School District No. 33 Job Order Contracting for General Contracts Request for Qualifications.

GCON is a Phoenix-based full-service construction management company serving the southwest area.

