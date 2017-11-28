Scottsdale hosts Cure Corridor talks focused on 21st Century healthcare model

Registration is in its final week for the Fifth Annual Cure Corridor event, which will host a significant lineup of Cure Corridor partners sharing their insights into the future of the Cure Corridor and bio-life science industry Dec. 8.
The event will be held at the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch. Networking begins at 11 a.m. with the program starting at 11:30 a.m. and concluding at 1 p.m.
This year’s event features keynote speaker Andrew Hessel, a futurist and catalyst in biological technologies. Mr. Hessel’s career has been focused on helping industry, academics and authorities better understand the rapid changes happening in life science. He is a Distinguished Researcher with Autodesk Inc. in its San Francisco-based Life Sciences group, which is creating software tools for molecular and living systems.
He is also the co-founder of Humane Genomics, which is developing virus-based therapies for cancer, starting with dogs.
Mr. Hessel will lead a discussion focused on the following topics:
- How will the changes in genetic technologies affect government, business or investments?
- What impact will these technologies have on intellectual property, regulations or policy?
- How can ones organization or region adapt to keep pace with biological innovation?
Following Andrew’s speech a panel of notable industry leaders will take the stage moderated by Dr. Stephen Gately, president and CEO of TD2, to discuss the future of health care innovation on the Cure Corridor. Participating panelists include:
- Dr. Caroline Carney, chief medical officer at Magellan Healthcare;
- Dr. Jeremy Ellis, laboratory manager and research associate at Fry Laboratories, LLC;
- Dr. Heather M. Ross, clinical assistant professor in the School for the Future of Innovation in Society and College of Nursing and Health Innovation, and research scientist in the Global Security Initiative at Arizona State University;
- Dr. Sunil Sharma, chief of translational oncology and drug development at the HonorHealth Research Institute.
The Fifth Annual Cure Corridor Event is brought to you by Title Sponsor Cigna and presented by the Scottsdale Business Development Forum in partnership with the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce and Scottsdale Economic Development.
The event is designed to bring awareness to the many important developments in the bio-life science and health care industries in Scottsdale and across the nation.
“Our focus is on economic development in health care, logistics, emerging technology, delivery systems and the enabling technologies and developments that support each of these areas,” said Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane in a prepared statement.
“Health care and bio-life science businesses thrive in Scottsdale and this event connects us all so that each year we have a new understanding of different segments of the marketplace.”
Additional sponsors and supporters include Arizona Bank & Trust, Arizona Public Service — Community & Economic Development, HonorHealth, Primus Pharmaceuticals, Salt River Project, Systems Imagination and the Scottsdale Industrial Development Authority.
