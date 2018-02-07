Scottsdale Industrial Development Authority opens grant applications

The Scottsdale Industrial Development Authority is accepting applications from qualified entities and projects for 2018 grants.
The SIDA is primarily interested in funding projects that contribute to Scottsdale’s economic development efforts or enhance the quality of life for Scottsdale residents, according to a press release.
The SIDA has budgeted a maximum amount of $100,000 for its grand program for fiscal year 2017-18. Examples of prior awardees include the Scottsdale Gateway Alliance, the arts council, ASU Technopolis and others.
The Scottsdale IDA’s main function, which was empowered by the Arizona Corporation Commission and state statute in 1984, is to issue tax exempt and taxable bonds for certain types of private developments for the purpose of attracting new economic activity to the community.
It is made-up of a seven-member volunteer team.
The board evaluates development proposals and presents its recommendations to the city council for final approval.
Applications are due March 30, and awards are expected to be made by the end of May, the press release stated.
In 2017, the SIDA began re-positioning themselves for a marketplace resurgence. The Authority is now re-opening their bond applications after a few years of pause to solicit more offerings, SIDA Executive Director Jay Berens said in a Feb. 7 email to the Independent.
Applications can be found on the Scottsdale Industrial Development Authority’s website. For more information contact Mr. Berens at Jay@ScottsdaleIDA.com.
