Scottsdale inks DA ensuring sidewalk, pedestrian lighting improvements

Scottsdale City Council approved a development agreement memorializing an in-lieu payment of $26,387 and off-site improvements, stemming from a March application, between Wolff Senior Living and a new fire station.

A zoning district map amendment approved by City Council on March 20 for 8225 E. Indian Bend Road, changed the zoning site, allowing an applicant to request amendments to site development standards.

To strengthen the justification for amended development standards approved, the applicant, Derek Cayton with the Wolff Company, agreed to contribute toward off-site improvements. A stipulation requiring compliance with the conditions of the agreement was including as part of the zoning approval, a city staff report states.

Ultimately, the agreement requires the Wolff Company to commit funds toward construction of a new sidewalk and pedestrian lighting on the subject site, to be constructed and installed by the city’s contractor as part of the new fire station.

At the time of the zoning approval, the applicant had not closed escrow on the property and could not sign the development agreement, according to the staff report.

The applicant closed escrow on the property on July 20, and signed the development agreement at that time.

The new sidewalk and lighting will provide convenience connection for residents of the adjacent residential healthcare facility to the existing commercial center to the west, the report stated.

The sidewalk is to be maintained by the city, while the lighting will be maintained by the Wolff Company.

The development agreement was approved on consent Aug. 28 by a 7-0 vote.

