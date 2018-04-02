Scottsdale International Film Festival expands to 10 days

In the wake of its most successful season to date, the Scottsdale International Film Festival announces expansion of its show dates for the 2018 season from five to 10 days.
According to a press release, the 18th annual festival will run from Friday, Nov. 2 to Sunday, Nov. 11 at the Harkins Shea 14 Theatres, 7354 E. Shea Blvd. in Scottsdale.
“Based on the success of the 2017 Festival, as well as feedback from our attendees, we will expand to 10 days this fall. We will run full day schedules on two consecutive weekends and nightly screenings during the week to better enable our audience to attend and enjoy,” said Amy Ettinger, founder/director of the Scottsdale International Film Festival, in a prepared statement.
A party and opening night film will be held on Nov. 2. There will be a full schedule of films on multiple screens on opening weekend of Saturday, Nov. 3 and Sunday, Nov. 4.
New this year, the festival will showcase one film each weeknight on Monday, Nov. 5 through Friday, Nov. 9, the release noted.
On the final weekend of Saturday, Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 11, another full slate of films on multiple screens will be shown leading up to the closing night film on Sunday evening.
“It is our goal to bring incredible films to as wide an audience as possible and the expansion makes that a possibility. We expect to see even more film lovers this fall at the Scottsdale International Film Festival,” Ms. Ettinger said in the prepared statement.
Founded in 2001, Scottsdale International Film Festival is an annual destination event that connects audiences with award-winning cinema from around the globe, the release detailed. During its 18-year history, the festival has presented more than 650 films — ranging from major Academy Award winners to undiscovered indie gems — to more than 100,000 attendees.
For more information, visit www.scottsdalefilmfestival.com.
