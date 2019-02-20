Scottsdale invites residents to review, comment on 67 potential city projects

Scottsdale has scheduled five meetings through mid-March for the public to review and comment on 67 potential city construction projects, including rebuilding several city parks, adding new bridges, improving roads and storm drainage and modernizing the fire and police training facility.

Scottsdale’s City Council Capital Improvement Program Subcommittee asked staff to conduct the outreach on the unfunded projects which are considered needs by city staff, but without funding to move from concept to construction, according to a press release.

These projects are presented for public review and comment.

Residents can find an interactive map of the projects with links to provide feedback at scottsdaleaz.gov/construction/unfunded-cip-projects.

Scottsdale is also hosting five open house meetings where people can ask questions and learn more about the proposals:

5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at Boys and Girls Club Thunderbird Branch, 20199 N. 78th Place, Scottsdale;

4:30–6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25 at Via Linda Senior Center, 10440 E. Via Linda, Scottsdale;

10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale;

11 a.m.–1 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at Scottsdale Airport, 15000 N. Airport Drive, Scottsdale; and

4:30–6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7 at Granite Reef Senior Center, 1700 N. Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale.

With feedback from this process in hand, a new list of priority projects will be created, the press release stated, and the Scottsdale City Council may ask the community to consider financing these projects via a bond election that would be held in November.

