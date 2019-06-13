Scottsdale mayor joins elected official in denouncing proposed federal budget cuts

Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane

Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane and about 300 other current and former elected officials will send a letter to Congress Monday urging protection of funding for the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development, which the administration has proposed slashing by 24%.

“For just 1% of the federal budget, our international affairs programs directly promote the security, prosperity, and health of our fellow citizens,” elected officials claim in a press release.

“It’s an investment that strengthens our economy and creates more opportunities for our children’s future.”

The full letter and list of signers will be available at 7 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.

Mr. Lane will be in Washington, D.C, for the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition’s State Leaders Summit on June 17 and 18 along with more than 600 business, military, government, non-profit, and faith leaders from across the country.

The summit includes discussions and plenaries on a wide range of foreign policy topics as well as a day on Capitol Hill to meet with Arizona lawmakers about the importance of the U.S. diplomacy and development programs that strengthen Arizona’s economy and keep America safe.

Arizona is home to some of the largest global brands and organizations with rapidly growing international operations in emerging markets, a release states.

Last year, Arizona exported over $20.9 billion in goods overseas, and trade supports more than 676,300 local jobs, making America’s global leadership a key issue for the state.

